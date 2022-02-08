Mum’s postpartum psychosis convinced her that her partner was conspiring against her and that she could see through walls.

A mother described how postpartum psychosis caused her to believe her partner was plotting against her and that she could see through walls after her triplets were born.

Charity Horton, 33, was unable to unwind after the births of her three children, Raine, Poppy, and River, and she barely slept for a week after returning home from the hospital.

She became very ill soon after, and was convinced she was starving her tiny babies, despite the fact that she was actually caring for the perfectly healthy trio with her 32-year-old wife Sarah.

She was mistaken in thinking that her mother-in-law Cheryl Horton, 52, and her wife were hiding her medication and that Cheryl’s dog would eat the babies.

Magpies in her garden, she believed, were a sign of bad luck, so she would chase them out of their garden in St Austell, Cornwall.

Charity admitted she was having suicidal thoughts after a month and was admitted to the hospital, where she was diagnosed with postpartum psychosis.

She was on the mend and able to return home after two weeks of in-patient treatment.

She shared her story in order to assist other mothers who were going through similar situations.

“At first, I didn’t think there was anything wrong; I just thought I was high on life after having these three beautiful girls,” Charity, a CCTV manager, explained.

“When we got home, I was terrified of having to care for them.”

“I was convinced I was doing something incorrectly.

“I persuaded myself that I needed to feed them all at once.”

“I couldn’t turn off or sleep for the life of me.”

“I felt tethered.”

“I could always hear them, and they were always very loud.”

“I was afraid they’d pass away in their sleep, so when they went silent, I assumed they’d passed away.”

“I thought they needed something all the time whenever they were awake.”

“I didn’t stop talking; I just kept asking my wife and her mother the same questions over and over.”

“It just got worse and worse, to the point where I wanted to kill.”

