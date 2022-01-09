Munich: The Edge of War is a flat prewar thriller in which Jeremy Irons plays a wry Neville Chamberlain.

Jeremy Irons portrays a wry Neville Chamberlain in this flat prewar thriller, Munich: The Edge of War.

This was a deft attempt to rewrite Britain’s pre-war Prime Minister’s reputation, but it fell short due to a lack of adventure.

This adaptation of Robert Harris’ novel Munich provides a far more nuanced account of the beginnings of WWII than most films about the Nazi era.

That is both a strength and, in the end, a weakness.

Instead of Spitfires and Churchillian “finest hour” oratory, we have Neville Chamberlain (Jeremy Irons) desperately trying to keep the peace while diplomats in Germany and the United Kingdom scramble behind the scenes.

The film is well-written and features several excellent performances, but it isn’t particularly exciting as a drama.

The 1938 Munich Conference between Hitler, Chamberlain, Italian dictator Benito Mussolini, and French Prime Minister Daladier is depicted through the eyes of two young friends, British civil servant Hugh Legat (George MacKay) and his old German friend Paul von Hartmann (Jannis Niewöhner), now a diplomat.

In a prelude set in 1932, Paul and Hugh are shown sharing cigarettes and talking with dewy-eyed idealism about the future with Paul’s beautiful German friend Lenya (played by Liv Lisa Fries, the star of TV’s Babylon Berlin).

One of the disappointments is that Lenya, the film’s most captivating character, only appears for a few minutes.

Despite the fact that she already knows not to trust the Nazis, Paul remains their cheerleader in the early 1930s.

His viewpoint has completely shifted six years later.

He is now secretly plotting to depose Hitler.

He and his associates believe that the best chance of this occurring is if the Führer declares war on the Sudetenland issue.

However, Chamberlain is willing to appease Hitler.

Christian Schwochow (who also worked on a few episodes of The Crown) directs the film in a fluid and fast-paced manner, jumping back and forth between the British and German characters and seamlessly switching languages.

Hugh is played by George MacKay with just the right amount of nervous idealism.

We see him fretting over his deteriorating relationship with his wife Pamela (Jessica Brown Findley) one moment, then doing Chamberlain’s bidding while also holding hurried meetings with an old friend the next.

And you’re trying, Paul.

