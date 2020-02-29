Municipal: Is Paris “one of the cities least well-off” in sports facilities?

With four years to go before the Olympic Games, sport is of course one of the subjects tackled by candidates for municipal elections in Paris. Agnes Buzyn, who wears the colors of the majority, judges for example that the capital is under-equipped with sports facilities.

What Agnès Buzyn says

In her program, the LREM candidate for mayor of Paris judges that the “offer” of access to sport in the capital is “insufficient”. “With 1.4 public sports facilities per 1,000 inhabitants, Paris is one of the worst-off cities in France,” added the former Minister of Health, who replaced Benjamin Griveaux at short notice after the video affair. intimate attributed to the deputy.

More or less well-equipped boroughs

Contacted, the team of Agnès Buzyn indicates that this figure of 1.4 comes from the Atlas of sports equipment in Paris. In fact, in this document from the prefecture of Ile de France dated 2018 and available online, this proportion of “1.4 per 1000 inhabitants” corresponds to that of “sports equipment” (swimming pools, tennis courts, rings of boxing, etc.). There are precisely 3118 (for 2.2 million inhabitants), distributed in 945 public or private “sports facilities”, that is to say addresses where one can play sports.

The situation varies greatly according to the sectors of the capital. The 16th, 8th, 4th and 12th arrondissements are the best endowed with more than 2 sports facilities per 1000 inhabitants. This ratio fell to less than 1 per 1000 in the 18th, 19th, 10th and 3rd arrondissements.

Paris Sports Equipment Atlas 2018

7 of the biggest cities better off than Paris

One of the most complete censuses of the places where to make sport by commune is the permanent base of the equipment (BPE), of the INSEE. That of 2018 shows 1,361 sports facilities in Paris, a ratio of about 0.62 per 1,000 inhabitants. This is more than the 945 mentioned above, because this time they are counted several times when they host different types of equipment.

This INSEE reference system makes it possible to compare Paris and the nine other largest cities in the country, for example. Of these, only Nice and Bordeaux are less well endowed than Paris, with 0.54 and 0.59 sports facilities per 1,000 inhabitants respectively. Toulouse is the best, with a ratio of 1.3, just ahead of Nantes and Strasbourg (1.2 and 1.1).

Leading for swimming pools, penultimate for tennis

When we go into detail by type of sports facilities, we realize that Paris is more or less well equipped depending on the activity. Thus, with 84 swimming pools identified, the capital is the big city which has the most swimming pools compared to its number of inhabitants. Montpellier, Marseille and Nice follow.

The swimming pool of the Admirals (18th arrondissement of Paris) reopened in November 2017 after two years of work. LP / Philippe Baverel

The capital is in fourth place best equipped for the number of combat rooms (dojos, boxing, martial arts, wrestling, fencing), as well as for the number of fitness rooms (in particular for bodybuilding and cardio training).

Conversely, Paris is relegated to the penultimate place for the number of places to play tennis – as well as for the number of tennis courts (each of the 82 sites in Paris has an average of 5.4 courts). Paris is even last for the “big playgrounds”, that is to say essentially the football and rugby fields.

The fact remains that the capital also pays to be an extremely dense city with 20,754 inhabitants per km2, or at least twice as much as the other major French cities. This mechanically lowers its ratio in sports equipment per thousand inhabitants.

Ministry of Sports