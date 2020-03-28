Municipality: ‘Temporary ferry connection Zeeburgereiland is feasible’

According to the municipality, the realization of a temporary ferry connection at Zeeburgereiland is ‘feasible’. However, there will be an additional investigation into what the sailing route should look like.

The ultimate aim is to create a bicycle connection between Zeeburgereiland and the city center. Especially now that there is a lot of building on the ‘islands’, there is a need for local residents. However, this connection is not expected to be realized until 2028.

‘Best sailing route’

The municipality therefore wanted to investigate whether there could be a temporary ferry connection in the meantime. The conclusion: that should be possible. That is why the Commission has today approved a memorandum in which the connection must meet and which variants are possible.

The variants will be further developed in the coming weeks in order to be able to select ‘the best sailing route’. This choice is based, among other things, on a traffic investigation. The municipality is also looking at safety for shipping, the number of travelers, how the jetty should be constructed and the costs.

Participation

The intention is to give those involved a say. That is why there will be a digital neighborhood survey and a broad information meeting must be organized. ‘We will then work out the plans further,’ says the municipality.

If the temporary ferry connection is really going to be built, the aim is to start using it in the summer of 2021. The ferry will then continue to operate until 2028.