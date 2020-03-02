Murder accused’s message to Qld call girl

A Queensland man accused of murdering missing teen call girl Tiffany Taylor apparently didn’t show up for a planned meeting the day she disappeared, a court has been told.

Rodney Wayne Williams, 65, is charged with the murder of Tiffany, 16, after he allegedly accepted her offer for paid sex arranged through a dating website.

Williams stood her up the day she went missing, according to messages from a dating website shown in the Brisbane Supreme Court on Monday.

“(S)orry i didn’t turn up decided i wasnt going to pay for it,” a message from an Oasis dating account with the username Muddles54 reads.

It was the username Williams allegedly used, the trial has previously been told.

The message came about three hours after he told Taylor he was 25 minutes from the planned meeting on July 12, 2015.

Messages between the pair showed Williams agreed to pay $500 for sex, but he says it never happened.

The court has previously heard the teenager was living at the $100 per night Waterford Motor Inn with her boyfriend Gregory Hill, who was unemployed, before her alleged murder.