Murder charge over NSW Boxing Day assault

A man is due to face a southern NSW court charged with murder over a deadly Boxing Day assault at Queanbeyan.

A 46-year-old man was found semi-conscious under the Queens Bridge on Trinculo Place on the morning of December 26, and later died in hospital.

Police said a 50-year-old man was arrested at a Queanbeyan home early on December 27.

His charges of manslaughter, custody of a knife and assault occasioning bodily harm have been upgraded to murder and he’s due to face Queanbeyan Local Court on Tuesday.