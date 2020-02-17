Murder investigation launched after teen stabbed to death in brawl

The 19-year-old was knifed to death on the streets of Oldham, Manchester during a street fight this morning, and three men have now been arrested on suspicion of his murder

A murder investigation has been launched after a Manchester teenager was stabbed to death in a brawl.

Police were called to Cheviot Avenue in Oldham at 4:30am on Sunday morning.

It’s understood there had been a street fight involving a group of men, during which a 19-year-old was knifed.

He was rushed to hospital with serious injuries, but died soon afterwards.

Three young men, two aged 21 and one aged 20, have now been arrested on suspicion of his murder.

Detectives are currently on the scene on Cheviot Avenue and Miller Road while an investigation is carried out. A cordon has been set up and forensics teams are working to determine exactly what happened.

Detective Superintendent Debbie Dooley, of GMP’s Oldham division, has released a statement regarding the teen’s death.

“My thoughts are with the young man who has had his life brutally taken away from him and our specialist officers are working closely with the family to assist them the best we can at this devastating time,” she said.

“This is a fast-moving investigation and we have made three early arrests. However, we are keen to establish the circumstances around this and are appealing to the public for further information to assist us with this case.

“A crime of this severity requires as much detail as possible, therefore it is vital that those who know about the circumstances behind this get in touch with police and aid our enquiries so the perpetrators can be brought to justice.”

Anyone with information about the stabbing is urged to contact police on 0161 856 9080 quoting incident number 630 of February 16.

Details can also be given to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.