‘Murderer!’ Protests and fights erupt as Guaido arrives at Venezuelan airport, gets booed and DOUSED with water (VIDEOS)

Chaos broke out at an airport in Venezuela’s capital Caracas, when Juan Guaido, who was declared interim president by the opposition, returned from an overseas trip.

On Tuesday, Guaido arrived at Simon Bolivar International Airport in Caracas after completing a support-seeking tour abroad, during which he attended US President Donald Trump’s annual State of the Union Address in Washington.

The tensions first erupted when the politician was passing immigration control. As he was talking to an immigration officer, Guaido was suddenly confronted by an angry woman who accused him of “selling out the country.” She was wearing a bright red T-shirt, often sported by the supporters of Guaido’s chief opponent, President Nicolas Maduro.

“Traitor! You’re a traitor to the homeland!” Juan Guaidó arrives in Caracas after his latest regime change lobbying tour and is immediately jeered and confronted by an employee of a Venezuelan airline sanctioned by his US paymasters pic.twitter.com/SxaimDzgKl — Dan Cohen (@dancohen3000) February 11, 2020

A heated argument ensued, during which the woman doused the opposition leader with water.

Failed coup frontman Juan Guaido gets a taste of how Venezuelan citizens feel about his circuit through foreign countries trying to drum up support for regime change immediately after landing at Caracas airport pic.twitter.com/yjayHW3O1X — Alex Rubinstein (@RealAlexRubi) February 11, 2020

After ditching the protester, Guaido met with his wife Fabiana Rosales, several opposition lawmakers, and a cheering group of his supporters.

Nuestro presidente (E) @jguaido llegó a Venezuela luego de la gira internacional que le permitió llevar la voz de millones de venezolanos. pic.twitter.com/Xq005EEIzu — Fabiana Rosales (@FabiiRosales) February 11, 2020

Nuestro presidente (E) @jguaido ingresó a Venezuela por donde entran los Presidentes, por el Aeropuerto Internacional de Maiquetía. Ahora el llamado a todos los venezolanos es a mantenernos movilizados y unidos porque hoy más que nunca la causa es Venezuela. #TodoPorVzla#11Febpic.twitter.com/6wOCoUN5WC — Fabiana Rosales (@FabiiRosales) February 11, 2020

Meanwhile, around 200 protesters gathered outside the airport, chanting “Murderer.” This led to scuffles between the two groups when Guaido was leaving the airport flanked by his supporters. He managed to get into a car safely and drive away, while pro-government activists were punching and kicking the vehicle, as well as throwing traffic cones at it.

The opposition-controlled parliament elected its then-speaker Guaido as interim president of Venezuela in January last year. He has staged several large rallies in Caracas and other cities since then, some of which have spiraled into rioting and clashes with police.

The opposition leader called on the army and police to join the demonstrations to oust Maduro but the vast majority of servicemen have remained loyal to the government.

