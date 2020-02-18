Murders down in Brazil in January-October 2019

RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) — The number of murders in Brazil fell 21.1 percent from January to October 2019 compared with the same period in 2018, the country’s Ministry of Justice and Public Security said Monday.

According to the ministry, there were 32,843 murders in the first 10 months of 2019, down from 41,635 a year ago. The figures represent a preservation of 8,700 lives in the period.

Other violent crimes also diminished in the same period. Larceny crimes fell 23.1 percent to 1,312, while attempted murders were down 6.5 percent to 28,269. Manslaughters following assault totaled 723, down 5.2 percent, and rapes were down 5.7 percent to 39,337.