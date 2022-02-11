Museum and collectors’ prized Roman vases were ‘used as TOILETS.’

Museums and collectors prized Roman vases that were ‘used as TOILETS.’

Many of them are made of porcelain or precious metals and can be found in royal palaces and the British Museum.

However, scientists from Cambridge University discovered human waste in pots unearthed in Sicily.

“What we think of as beautiful vases and planters were chamber pots,” Dr. Roger Wilson explained.

“In Sicily, we discovered five large, decorated ceramic pots from around 1,500 years ago.

“On the bottom of one of them, there was a crusty deposit.

“I discovered it was calcium carbonate, which is what separates from urine when a chamber pot isn’t cleaned.”

“We sent a sample to Cambridge’s old parasite lab.”

“They examined it under a microscope and discovered remnants of an intestinal parasite known as whipworm, indicating that there were also feces in the pot.”

Running water and flush toilets were available in Ancient Rome, but they were not common in large homes.

“It’s likely that Roman toilets were smelly and unsanitary, which is why the elites avoided them,” Dr. Wilson said.

“They’d rather summon a chamber pot attendant with a snap of their fingers.”

“Some of them were extremely opulent.”

Going to the bathroom would have been a big deal.”

To support themselves over the pot, they would have built wooden “stalls.”