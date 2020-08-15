Museum in NE China commemorates Japan’s WWII surrender

SHENYANG, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) — A museum in Shenyang, capital of northeast China’s Liaoning Province, hosted commemorative activities Saturday to mark the 75th anniversary of Japan’s surrender in World War II.

Visitors to the 9.18 Historical Museum offered floral tributes at the tombstones of the soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the motherland.

On Sept. 18, 1931, Japanese troops captured the northeastern region of China, and in July 1937 launched a full-scale invasion. Seventy-five years ago, on Aug. 15, Japan announced its unconditional surrender.

The museum organized a series of events, including a lecture and education activities, to help visitors better understand the history.

“If it were not for the sacrifices of our ancestors, we would not be living such a happy life today,” said Liu Yihuan, a young volunteer who took part in the performance.

“We aim to remind people of the history and the value of peace through these events,” said Fan Lihong, curator of the museum. Enditem