By Oliver Trust

BERLIN, Feb. 25 (Xinhua) — Joachim Loew can feel like a winner, having convinced Jamal Musiala to wear a German shirt.

The intense efforts of Loew and national team director Oliver Bierhoff are evidence of just how important the Bayern youngster is viewed in Germany.

More than any other promising player, the 17-year-old, who turns 18 this Friday, stands for a new generation and a brighter future for the country’s struggling national team.

The Bayern youngster can be the piece of the puzzle that Loew has been desperately looking for. Not only the coach is hoping his recent arrival can trigger a better mood within the national team after dark years following the triumphal march in Brazil five years ago.

The German coach now can calmly face discussions about a possible return of players such as 31-year-old Thomas Mueller and other established forces he excluded from his squad in the last years.

For many months, Loew has tried to spark a rejuvenation of the German side. Loew complained about the lack of promising talents in German football and was criticized for sticking to his plans despite disappointing results.

Never before in his era has the national team’s popularity been so low as in advance of the European Championship this summer.

To select Musiala for the World Cup qualifiers against Iceland, Romania, and Northern Macedonia at the end of March can be a turning point.

Born in Stuttgart to a German mother and a Nigerian father, expectations on the youngster are extremely high, possibly too high. Therefore, Loew has demanded patience.

But Loew pulled out all stops to convince Musiala to play for Germany. The newcomer spoke about him being impressed by the German coach’s approach “to get to know all about my story.” He also liked that the German coach was well prepared when he went to see the footballer and his mother Carolin at the Allianz-Arena.

Dozens of phone calls followed.

To leave the ground having left his mark was as crucial as it was the final in 2014.

The Musiala family was highly impressed by Loew and his straightforward way to help youngsters fulfill their dreams.

The coach has immediately picked him for the internationals. Loew can count on the Bayern coach’s support and his former national team assistant Hansi Flick and several of the Bavarian’s stars.

Loew and Flick have kept in close contact after the current Bayern manager left the national team. Fick’s influence can’t be overestimated. The joint venture paid off as Bayern also offered Musiala a 5-year-contract worth 5 million euros a season.

Loew is said to be extremely thankful for Bayern’s help.

“I listened to my feelings. Things felt perfect for me after I talked to Mr. Loew,” Musiala stated. “There will always be two hearts beating in my chest, one for England and one for Germany.” Loew doesn’t mind as long as the German shirt covers Musiala’s chest. Enditem