Musiala on his way into German shirt

By Oliver Trust

BERLIN, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) — It has always been a trope of Joachim Loew to deliver a surprise when announcing the squad for Germany’s internationals.

Things might be different this time as it is an open secret that the 61-year-old will call up Yamal Musiala, a gifted youngster from Bayern Munich.

Having to select players for the World Cup qualifiers against Iceland, Rumania, and North Macedonia, the 17-year-old will be slipping into his country of birth’s shirt shortly after his 18th birthday on Friday this week.

The midfielder’s decision to play for Germany instead of England is said to be a turning point in his career. The Stuttgart-born upstart is set to sign his first professional contract this week, a 5-year deal running until 2026. It is reported the deal will be worth five million euros a season.

Several reports in Britain and Germany speak of him having made his choice for Germany. Apparently, he expects better chances to get playing minutes in the rejuvenated side of the 2014 World Cup winner.

Musiala has played for several “Three Lions” youth teams and occasionally for Germany.

Due to his mother’s background, the Stuttgart-born midfielder had played for Southampton and Chelsea before joining Bayern Munich in 2019.

He currently plays for the Three Lions’ U-21 team.

In Bayern’s shirt, he became the club’s youngest debutant in the Bundesliga at 17 years and 115 days in June 2020 against SC Freiburg (3-1). Scoring his first goal in the encounter against Schalke (8-0) made him the youngest scorer in the Bavarians’ history.

He became Bayern’s second underaged player in the Champions League in the starting 11 (after David Alaba 2010). Scoring in the Lazio game made him the youngest scorer in the clubs’ Champions League history at 17 years and 363 days. It was his fourth Champions League game.

Bayern coach Hansi Flick accidentally revealed the news in advance of the Lazio game. “Many things happened in the last weeks in his life. A new club contract got done, and the decision had to be made regarding his national team’s future,” Flick said.

Musiala is expected to announce the deal over the following days.

The talent has been kept away from the public after his most recent achievements in Rome.

Birthday celebrations will have to occur in the team’s pre-game hotel as Bayern is facing its next national league games on Saturday, crossing swords with underdog Cologne at home.

Having to go through some difficult times on Bayern’s bench, Musiala made a remarkable return this week. “He is a player able to defend the ball, score goals and play the deadly last pass,” Flick said.

Team-mate and midfielder Leon Goretzka said, “We told him to have confidence as he is one of the most gifted talents. I would be happy to play with him in the German shirt.”

Musiala seems to have paid attention not only when it comes to his on-pitch performance but also his national team career. Enditem