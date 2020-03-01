Music therapy: how to activate memory through music

It is difficult to date the birth of music, because it has always been there. Rhythms, songs and songs have always accompanied man. Greek mythology already had Apollo as the divine representative of music. The minstrels and troubadours used it to preserve history and bring knowledge to the most remote places. Music has always been a bond of union, reason for celebration, a tool for the saddest moments. It was sung before going to battle, the wedding march is played, it is sung at funerals.

Music accompanies us at all times, lifts our spirits and reaffirms how sad we feel. Music unites diversity and helps us. And it is from this help that music therapy is born, a therapeutic discipline that uses music and its elements – harmony, melody and rhythm – to work with cognitive, social, functional aspects of people’s or psychomotor health.

Music therapy, like music in general, can accompany us at any time in our lives. This is explained by Manuel Sequera, manager of Huella Sonora Music Therapy: «It can be applied throughout the life cycle, from pregnant women, which is a complement to the preparation for childbirth, until the last moments of people’s lives, for example in diseases advanced or palliative care ». For his part, Dr. David Ezpeleta, secretary of the board of directors of the Spanish Society of Neurology (SEN), explains that, although “in the last 20 years” is when clinical trials have begun to demonstrate the value of the music applied to the health field, this is used to help therapies “forever”: “If we think about it, for example, shamans are always accompanied by vocal or rhythmic elements.”

Help neurological damage

This therapy model can have both an application more focused on the field of mobility and psychological. It is, for example, a great complement to the recovery of people suffering from neurological diseases. This is explained by the doctor, who lists many applications in which music therapy “always performed by a qualified professional in the field” can be beneficial. For example, a person who has suffered a stroke and has lost mobility of one side of the body and an alteration in language, can use this therapy as a complement to rehabilitate strength and dexterity when speaking. If what has been lost is strength, thanks to rhythmic exercises can be encouraged.

“It can also be applied to a patient who has a balance disorder, using music therapy techniques based on dance or dance. The same can be done with patients with acquired brain damage, or multiple sclerosis, ”he says.

Manuel Sequera, who emphasizes the idea that these therapies should always be performed by a qualified professional – Spanish universities offer a master’s degree in music therapy training – also explains that it is also indicated in cases such as autism, in children with down syndrome or in geriatrics. The latter is one of the fields with the greatest application: in dementias, in active aging … “It is a therapy that is becoming increasingly popular and based on scientific evidence, in clinical trials and bibliographic reviews,” he says.

Remember through music

The application within geriatrics is one of the most widespread. One of its uses is with people suffering from dementia or Alzheimer’s. “It is an activity that activates many areas of the brain at once, and for example we can activate the hippocampus, activating reminiscence, and this is where emotional memory is stored,” says the music therapy therapist.

Through songs that are part of a person’s life we ​​can activate episodic language and memory. A recent audiovisual example is the animated film «Coco», in which in the final scene (sorry for the gutting) we see how a very old grandmother, who has lost her ability to speak, manages to remember her father thanks to her grandson sing «Remember Me», one of the most important songs of his life. “There are people with dementia who cannot speak because their pathology does not leave them, but they can sing an entire song. This is what music therapy works, ”says Manuel Sequera.

But, the application of these techniques can also occur in the psychological field. The first thing the music therapist warns is that it is important not to confuse these therapies with simply listening to music. He explains that “it is one thing to put on your helmets and Spotify” and another thing to go through a process prescribed by a professional. «If we feel like we can listen to music at a specific moment, because we want to escape, not to get bored, to want to reinforce a feeling, it is important to know that it is not the same as music therapy. This is a process that is done through time and by the hand of a professional, ”he says.

Natural painkillers for wellness

In the case of its more psychological uses, music therapy is not only beneficial in patients suffering from stress and anxiety, but can also be applied in cases of personal development, since this can favor the state of relaxation. “The song generates serotonin and endorphins that are natural analgesics that are the hormones of well-being at the physiological level,” says Manuel Sequera, who points out that, after a traumatic process, “scientifically applied music can lower those cortisol levels – the hormone of stress – in blood ».

There are many scientific studies that have shown that music therapy is effective in reducing the level of stress and anxiety, as well as being helpful in cases such as those already mentioned: dementias, loss of psychomotor abilities or neurological damage. It can even be applied in palliative care. And, although it is too grandiloquent to say that “Music works miracles, Milagros,” as Bernarda constantly reminded the young novice Milagros (hence the pun), it is clear that, Applied scientifically, it has almost countless benefits. If it is done with a therapist, who knows how to use all the musical and psychological parameters, music therapy will help us achieve well-being if we suffer from anxiety or stress or recover more easily if we have suffered neurological damage. “It has a multitude of applications,” concludes the music therapist. .