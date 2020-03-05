Musicals ‘& Juliet,’ ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ seek Olivier…

LONDON – Pop-Shakespearean musical “& Juliet” leads the race for Britain´s Olivier theater awards, where “Fleabag” creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge is up for two trophies.

The “Romeo and Juliet”-inspired show, with music by Swedish songwriter Max Martin, has nine nominations, including best new musical.

Trevor Nunn´s revival of “Fiddler on the Roof” was nominated in eight categories on Tuesday, while Broadway import “Dear Evan Hansen” is up for seven prizes.

The one-woman stage version of Waller-Bridge’s barbed sitcom “Fleabag” is nominated for best entertainment or comedy play. Waller-Bridge is also nominated for best actress in a play, competing with Hayley Atwell for “Rosmersholm,” Sharon D. Clarke for “Death of a Salesman,” and Juliet Stevenson for “The Doctor.”

“Fleabag” co-star Andrew Scott is among the best-actor nominees for his performance as a self-centered actor in Noel Coward´s “Present Laughter.” The other contenders are James McAvoy for “Cyrano de Bergerac,” Toby Jones for “Uncle Vanya” and Wendell Pierce for “Death Of A Salesman.”

The nominees for best new musical are “Dear Evan Hansen,” “& Juliet,” “Amelie” and “Waitress.” In the new-play category, the contenders are Lucy Prebble´s “A Very Expensive Poison,” Tom Stoppard’s “Leopoldstadt”; Arthur Schnitzler adaptation “The Doctor” and “The Ocean At The End Of The Lane,” a state adaption of Neil Gaiman´s novel.

The winners will be announced April 5 at London´s Royal Albert Hall.