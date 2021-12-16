Muslim organizations oppose an Indian state’s ban on open-air prayer.

Muslims have been praying on government-owned land in 37 locations designated by the local government.

NEW DELHI, INDIA

Muslim organizations have spoken out against Haryana’s chief minister’s decision to prohibit Muslims from offering Friday prayers in open spaces in Gurugram, which is close to New Delhi.

Offering prayers is a fundamental right of Muslims, according to Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, India’s largest socio-religious Muslim organization.

“We do not offer Namaz (prayer) in public because it is something we enjoy doing.

We feel obligated to pray in public.

“It is the government’s responsibility to provide us with the ability to offer prayers in locations that the administration had previously designated for this purpose,” Secretary Niaz Farooqui said.

“And the government is kowtowing to those who want to break the law and deprive Muslims of their fundamental rights.”

The government should not submit to such individuals.”

“We are utterly dejected by Haryana CM (Chief Minister) Manohar Lal Khattar’s remarks,” said Asad Ahmad, zonal organizer of the Students Islamic Organisation of India (SIO).

It’s unfortunate that the administration is giving in to pressure from a few Hindutva thugs who should have been arrested for disrupting prayers and communalizing society.”

“Instead, the administration is punishing law-abiding Muslims who have always worked with the administration and their neighbors,” Ahmad told the Anadolu Agency.

“We demand that Muslims be allowed to pray at previously designated sites until alternate sites are allotted for prayers.”

So that devotees are not forced to offer prayers in public, the administration should resolve disputes and remove encroachments on various Waqf lands in Gurugram,” he added.

The Waqf Board is a statutory body that oversees the management of movable and immovable properties, such as mosques, that are dedicated to religious, pious, or charitable purposes as defined by Muslim law.

However, in Haryana, the majority of such properties are heavily encroached upon.

“All previous sanctions for public prayers have been nullified,” Khattar said in a statement on Friday. “The state government will now work out an amicable solution that will uphold all rights and prevent any encroachment or exploitation.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rules the state.

Prayers will not be said, according to Khattar.

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.