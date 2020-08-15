Muslim scholars slam UAE-Israel deal as ‘high treason’

ANKARA

The United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) deal to normalize ties with Israel is tantamount to “high treason,” a leading group of Muslim scholars said on Friday.

In a statement, the International Union for Muslim Scholars (IUMS) urged the Muslim world to take a “decisive position against such concessions … and to exert efforts to preserve the full rights of the Palestinian people.”

The group also rejected UAE’s claim that the deal will halt Israel’s annexation of more Palestinian territory, citing the Israeli premier’s comments that he “achieved this agreement and others without any concession.”

The deal to normalize UAE-Israel ties was announced by US President Donald Trump on Thursday, in a move forestalling Israel’s controversial plans to annex large swathes of the occupied West Bank.

A joint statement from the US, UAE, and Israel said the “breakthrough” will promote “peace in the Middle East region and is a testament to the bold diplomacy and vision of the three leaders,” referring to Trump, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, and Netanyahu.

The development marks only the third time an Arab nation has opened full diplomatic ties with Israel, also making the UAE the very first Gulf Arab state to do so. The other Arab nations with diplomatic ties with Israel are Egypt and Jordan.

Palestinian groups denounced the new agreement, saying it does nothing to serve the Palestinian cause and ignores the rights of the Palestinian people. The UAE peace deal with Israel is a “treacherous stab in the back of the Palestinian people,” Hamas said in a statement.