‘Must be parody’: George W Bush’s brother ridiculed online after moaning about ‘incredibly rude’ BBC bias against BoJo’s Tories

Jeb Bush, younger brother of former US President George W Bush, has been mercilessly mocked on Twitter, after accusing the BBC of being “biased” in their news coverage and “incredibly rude to Conservative MPs.”

The former 2016 US Republican presidential candidate took to social media on Thursday night to reveal that he was in the UK capital and wasn’t best pleased with the British broadcaster’s attitude towards PM Boris Johnson’s Tory Party.

Bush insisted that he enjoyed the BBC’s world coverage, but questioned the “vitriol” when it came to its UK political coverage.

Every time I visit London, I am amazed how biased UK political coverage is by the BBC. Plus, they are incredibly rude to Conservative MPs.

The 67-year-old former Florida governor’s blast at the BBC triggered many on social media who took issue with his premise that the public service broadcaster was somehow very mean towards the Conservatives. There were some who suggested the remarks tweeted were from a joke account. One person said: “This must be parody. Sir, you know better. BBC is not biased AGAINST the Tories.”

Others highlighted the fact that the BBC had become embroiled in a number of controversies concerning its output that appeared to favor Johnson. One Bush critic tweeted: “Every mistake the beeb made during the election benefited the Conservatives… I’m just happy we don’t have Fox.”

There were those who ostensibly found Bush’s defense of the Conservative Party, without mentioning the BBC’s coverage of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, rather humorous. A Corbyn supporter joked: “You’re really going to be gobsmacked when you find out how they treated the Leader of the Opposition.”

During the 2019 general election campaign, the BBC provoked claims of bias towards Johnson’s Tories after admitting to a series of broadcasting ‘mishaps.’ In November, during a BBC Question Time Leaders debate between Johnson and Corbyn the broadcaster drew accusations that it deliberately removed the sound of the audience laughing at the UK prime minister’s expense. The BBC insisted it was a “mistake.”

Earlier that month, the Beeb was accused of “fake news” after replacing footage of Johnson embarrassingly placing a Remembrance Sunday wreath upside down on the Cenotaph war memorial with pictures from 2016 when he was London mayor.

BBC Breakfast released a statement via social media acknowledging the incorrect footage was used, claiming it was “a production mistake and we apologise for the error.”

