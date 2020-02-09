‘Must have studied theology at Trump University’: Donald Jr. schooled after trying for Pelosi diss with Bible reference

Donald Trump Jr. got an unexpected Bible lesson when going after Nancy Pelosi with a Satan reference and learned that he didn’t know the holy text well enough.

Don Jr. has plenty of reasons to insult Pelosi, but his latest diss didn’t really hit the mark.

“Likelihood of Nancy Pelosi praying for Trump is about the same as the likelihood of Satan running around quoting the Scriptures,” Trump Jr. tweeted in response to a video of his father at the National Prayer Breakfast criticizing people who “use their faith as justification for doing what they know is wrong.”

Likelihood of Nancy Pelosi praying for Trump is about the same as the likelihood of Satan running around quoting the Scriptures. https://t.co/rdz7UdOEvu — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 6, 2020

Don Jr.’s attempt to latch onto his father’s speech — which many saw as a dig against Pelosi who has said in the past she prays for the president — fell on its face as people swiftly informed him that Satan does in fact quote scriptures in the Bible.

Satan knows the scriptures well and even tempted Jesus in the desert by reminding Him of what was written, so your point is meaningless pic.twitter.com/wvqI6P7ukv — ❄️ Snowbird (@Snowbirdsix1000) February 6, 2020

Many pointed out that this was how he was trying to tempt Jesus Christ.

There have even been think pieces written about Satan and scripture, including one titled ‘Satan’s Bible Knowledge’ from Christian blogger John Piper.

And judging by the reactions to the tweet, many people knew the Bible better than Trump Jr. “Dude, I’m Jewish, and even I know that Satan actually does quote Scripture at one point,” tweeted DC lawyer Bradley P. Moss.

Dude, I’m Jewish, and even I know that Satan actually does quote Scripture at one point. https://t.co/bpheWFGdo6 — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) February 6, 2020

This is reminiscent of the Two Corinthians flub. Because, as the Bible itself makes clear, Satan does indeed run around quoting the Scriptures. https://t.co/R90owJktGj — Daniel Burke (@BurkeCNN) February 6, 2020

Trump has talked up his faith since running for president, though critics have long doubted his sincerity when saying things like the Bible is his “favorite book.”

Journalist Jack Morphonios even questioned whether Don Jr.’s biblical knowledge had been earned at his father’s controversial Trump University.

Actually, Satan quoted scriptures multiple times to Jesus in Matthew chapter 4. I think that Don Jr. must have studied theology at Trump University. https://t.co/ktqRpEGUuQ — Jake Morphonios 🇺🇸 🇵🇸 🇹🇭 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@morphonios) February 6, 2020

