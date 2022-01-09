My 12-year-old daughter was kidnapped as she walked home by two men in a white van, but she was able to flee – I’m terrified.

In what has been described as an attempted “abduction,” a girl fled after being pursued by two men in a white van.

Police are now appealing for information about a 12-year-old girl who was involved in an incident in Balby, Doncaster, on Friday.

Unharmed, the 12-year-old girl was able to flee.

“My 12-year-old daughter was just walking home in Balby when she was approached by men in a white van,” the girl’s mother wrote on Facebook.

“An attempt was made to seize her, but she managed to flee.”

“I’d like everyone to keep their eyes open.”

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police has issued a witness appeal.

“Police were called at 5.45pm yesterday to reports of a 12-year-old girl being followed by two men in a white van in Waverley Avenue, Balby,” he said.

“The girl bolted down Church Lane before returning home and raising the alarm.”

The investigation is still going on.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and reference incident 698 from January 7th.