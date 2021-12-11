My 12-year-old son committed suicide after being bullied for being gay; now it’s clear that he was yelling for help.

My 12-year-old son committed suicide after being bullied for being gay; it’s now clear that he was yelling for help.

THE mother of a 12-year-old who committed suicide says the only thing that keeps her going is helping other families avoid going through what she has gone through.

Debbey Fritchley described her son Eli as “special” from a young age and “unafraid to be himself.”

“And as he grew older, he kind of stepped into his individuality,” she explained.

“So when he did tell us he was gay, we were like, ‘OK baby, but we already knew.'”

‘It’s all right.’

That was a little over six months ago, just as Debbey began to notice her seventh-grade son was having problems at school.

Eli told her about a time when he was walking out of a classroom and was followed by a girl shouting an anti-LGBTQ term.

“They told him he was going to hell on a regular basis,” he said.

But he’d just laugh it off, saying, ‘Well, Lil Nas X is down there, so it can’t be that bad.’

Debbey says it’s now clear that any taunting he told her about got to him.

“He was telling me about some of the things they’d done and said that really got to me.”

So I said, “Well, we’ll talk after Thanksgiving.”

We were all set to enter.”

Debbey discovered Eli dead in his room on the Sunday following Thanksgiving.

While Eli’s parents and five brothers grieve over the loss of their compassionate, gentle 12-year-old, they are also working to prevent other parents from going through what they have gone through.

In Eli’s memory, a family friend set up a GoFundMe page, which quickly surpassed its initial goal of (dollar)10,000.

“We were looking for a way to help a good cause.”

Debbey asked, “Where can we send the money?”

“And there was nothing,” says the narrator.

“Nothing was there.”

She said she only found a few state and national programs that focused on bullying, which led her to make a decision that has seen her through these trying times.

“So we said right away that whatever funds were raised, we’d do it ourselves,” she explained.

“Whatever it takes, we’ll set up a foundation or a charity.”

Debbey claims that her new mission to raise awareness about bullying and its devastating consequences is the only thing that keeps her going.

Her family is also collaborating with the school district to develop new middle and high school support programs.

“I just keep thinking, this isn’t a flag I wanted to raise, this isn’t a fight I wanted to have, but I’m not going to let it go to waste,” she explained.

