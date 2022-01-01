My 14-year-old daughter was killed by a ‘drug driver’ on her way to a New Year’s Eve party; I still have her Christmas cookies.

AFTER her “beautiful” daughter was killed by a suspected drug driver while on her way to a New Year’s Eve party, a grieving mother said her world had been shattered.

Olivia Kolek, 14, was tragically killed by a car while crossing a road shortly after her mother had dropped by to wish her a happy New Year when she dropped by to see her at work.

Izabela Maziakowska, the schoolgirl’s heartbroken mother, said today that Olivia’s death came just six days after the family had had a wonderful Christmas.

“She was a lovely girl, always smiling, and I will miss everything about her,” a tearful Izabela said.

“We spent Christmas at home together, and it was perfect – I can’t believe it was our last Christmas.”

“I am heartbroken beyond words.

She was the center of my universe.

I can’t imagine what life would be like without her.

“I’m not sure how I’ll get up and get on with my life.”

It will always be broken.”

After close friends tried to comfort and console her and her husband Lukasz Kolek, 40, Post Office assistant Izabela, 41, paid a moving tribute to her daughter.

The Polish couple had spent the holidays with their daughter at their home, which she had helped decorate and in which she had baked Christmas cookies.

“I have to speak as if she is still here, not as if she was here,” Izabela sobbed exclusively to Infosurhoy from her lounge.

“It’s heartbreaking; my husband is devastated, and my parents, Olivia’s grandparents, in Poland, are so sad; they’re not feeling well.”

We’re making an effort to help one another.

“Our Alsatian dog lusts after her.”

He’s unable to eat or drink.

We are unable to eat or sleep; a meal has been prepared for us by a kind neighbor, but we are unable to consume it.

“No one can help us; we’ll just have to live with the pain.”

“Why is the world so cruel? My daughter didn’t deserve this, and neither did we,” she sobbed, gazing at photos of her daughter on her walls.

“Olivia helped decorate that,” Izabela said as she shared her unbearable sadness.

We had a real Christmas tree.

“Christmas was her favorite.”

“She made those Christmas cookies and decorated them,” she said to a plate of homemade biscuits on the table.

“I snapped a photo of her while she was baking them.”

I’ll remember that now.”

Olivia, a student at Ormiston Academy, was killed horribly by a grey Mercedes near Rowley Regis train station in Sandwell, West Midlands, just before 5.30pm yesterday.

On Station Road, paramedics arrived quickly, but the…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.