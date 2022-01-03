My 15-year-old daughter was almost kidnapped by a man who offered her a ride at a bus stop – don’t make the same mistake I did.

My 15-year-old daughter was almost kidnapped by a man who offered her a ride at the bus stop – don’t make the same mistake I did.

A CONCERNED mother has spoken out after her adolescent daughter was approached by a man who attempted to persuade her to get into his car.

The 15-year-old said she was waiting for a bus at a bus stop in Kenilworth, Warwickshire, when a driver pulled over and started talking to her before telling her to get in his car.

The driver, according to the teen, asked her for the time and where she was going before telling her to get in his car and ride with him to her destination.

While the girl declined the man’s advances, she claims the incident has left her shaken and hesitant to go out.

Her mother has issued a warning to others in the area, urging anyone who has had similar experiences to contact the police.

“[Her daughter] was waiting at the bus stop on Warwick Road at the top of town outside St John’s church,” the mother, who asked to remain anonymous, told CoventryLive.

“A car pulled up in front of the bus stop, and an Asian man in his 40s or 50s got out and asked my daughter what time it was and where she was going.

“He then asked if she wanted to get in his car and drive to Leamington with him.”

“Luckily, she saw a friend and her father on the other side of the road and ran to them, while the man drove away.”

“Unfortunately, she didn’t get a description of his car or his license plate because it terrified her, but I wanted to alert other parents and young adults because it occurred in broad daylight.”

“My daughter was shaken, but this isn’t the first time she’s had a similar experience in Kenilworth.”

“Even during the day, she’s clearly less keen on walking long distances on her own.”

“It didn’t occur to me to report it because she was fortunate in that she was able to flee from him.”

“I would advise anyone else in a similar situation to report it as soon as possible and, if possible, obtain a vehicle description.”

“Police were made aware of a report of a suspicious vehicle close to St John’s Church on Warwick Road in Kenilworth at around 12.30 pm on Monday (27 December),” a Warwickshire Police spokesman said.

“A young girl was waiting for a bus when she was approached by a man in a light blue car.”

“He struck up a conversation with her, and the driver offered her a ride.

“It is…

