My 6-year-old sister JonBenet Ramsey was murdered to fulfill a ‘fantasy’ – here are the clues that will lead to the killer’s arrest.

As he pushes for DNA to be used to solve the crime, the half-brother of murdered pageant queen JonBenet Ramsey claims the six-year-old was murdered to fulfill a “fantasy.”

When the young girl was murdered on Christmas Day in 1996, John Andrew Ramsey was 23 years old.

He was in Atlanta for the holidays when his father John and stepmother Patsy reported JonBenet missing, only to find her body eight hours later in the basement of the family home.

JonBenet’s parents and older brother Burke, who were all present at the time she was killed in Colorado, were initially suspected by cops.

Nonetheless, they were cleared in 2008 after DNA from an unidentified third party was discovered on the remains of the young girl.

John Andrew has fought for justice for his young sister for the past twenty-five years, and has pushed Boulder police to pursue DNA testing.

He, on the other hand, has blasted it as a “one-sided relationship” in which they have failed to respond to his request.

“Over the years, I’ve requested a handful of meetings,” John Andrew exclusively told The Sun.

“The goal was to persuade them to pursue DNA testing, but the relationship is one-sided.”

“They don’t speak to me.”

They simply state that the investigation is ongoing.”

Despite his claims about the police’s inaction, John Andrew remains optimistic that the case can be solved even after more than two decades.

“It’ll take a good investigator.”

He said, “There are a lot of personalities and egos.”

“However, now there’s a technological component, and we’ll need someone to tap into it.”

“It doesn’t matter if it’s someone from Boulder police or someone else.

“All I want is for someone to get up on a podium and say, ‘We’ve got our guy.'”

John Andrew also stated that he believes the perpetrator is still alive, claiming that the Ramsey family was targeted because of a “fantasy.”

“I don’t believe he is dead.”

“I believe it can be solved, but whether it will be solved, I don’t know,” he told The Sun.

“The killer is a narcissistic, sadistic pedophile who took advantage of my father or sister to fulfill his own fantasies.”

Our family seemed to fit into his fantasy for some reason.”

JonBenet was assassinated while her parents and brother slept in their rooms at her home in Boulder, Colorado.

Her body was discovered in the family’s basement, covered in a white blanket, hours after she was reported missing to police on Christmas morning.

Her neck was wrapped in a nylon cord, her wrists were bound above her head, and her mouth was taped shut.

When JonBenet’s parents decided to…

