My 8-year-old son died on the smart motorway when his grandfather’s car was crushed on the hard shoulder – I’m relieved that the rollout has been halted.

Dev Naran, eight, was killed instantly when a lorry ploughed into the back of his grandfather’s car on the M6.

In 2018, the bright schoolboy’s grandad was forced to stop on a smart motorway with no hard shoulder on his way home from visiting his severely disabled brother in a Birmingham hospital.

Meera, Dev’s bereaved mother, was overjoyed today when the government announced that the rollout of smart motorways would be halted, citing growing safety concerns raised by MPs in November.

“Both conventional and smart motorways have risks and benefits,” she explained to The Sun.

This pause in the rollout of smart motorways is welcome, as it will give us all a chance to reflect on the future of our highway system.

“Following my campaigning since Dev’s death, I’m encouraged by the commitment of nearly £900 million to improve the safety of our highways.”

“However, I’ll continue to challenge and collaborate with the Department of Transportation to ensure that even more is done, including calling for legislation on Autonomous Emergency Braking and more funding for ongoing driver education.”

I don’t want anyone else to experience what we did – losing a loved one in this manner.

The number of people killed on motorways with hard shoulders that serve as traffic lanes – which now account for over 600 miles of the UK network – has reached an all-time high.

In the five years leading up to January 2020, 38 people were killed on them, up from five in 2017 to 15 in 2019, according to figures released in March.

In a 10-month period, five people died on a 16-mile stretch of smart motorway, including grandmother Nargis Begum, Alexandru Murgeanu, 22, and Jason Mercer, 44.

Meera, from Leicester, described Dev as a loving boy who adored his 12-year-old brother Neel.

“Dev was a fantastic athlete who enjoyed playing football,” she tells the Sun.

“He also enjoyed school and studying, and he was studying Mandarin at the time.”

“For everything, he always put his brother first and never asked for anything for himself.”

Meera, 38, has been advocating for more refuge areas and improved education in the area of smart highways.

“I don’t want anyone else to go through what we went through – losing a loved one in this manner.”

Claire Mercer, Jason’s widow, recalls the day her world fell apart on June 7, 2019.

Jason, a building contracts manager, kissed her goodbye and told her he loved her before driving off to work after sharing breakfast at a coffee shop near their Rotherham home.

Police were at her door a few hours later.

“All I kept thinking was, ‘Is he alive?’ – I..

