My Airbnb host charged me for air conditioning in a rented home because the AC unit was locked behind a coinbox.

A TIKTOKER claims an Airbnb host charged them for air when they rented out their home.

@papiwhiterice, a social media user, posted a three-day-old video on the site, which has already received over 174,000 views and hundreds of comments.

The air conditioner thermostat was locked behind what appeared to be a coin-operated lockbox, according to the TikTok footage.

“When our Airbnb host charges you for air,” the poster captioned the video.

Although the property’s location is unknown, the lockbox’s brand is said to be manufactured by a company in Madrid, Spain, according to the Daily Dot.

The lockbox is described as a consumption limiter “for saving and controlling the cost of electricity in hotels, hostels, rural houses, and all types of accommodation” on the brand’s website.

They operate on the basis of time, coins, or tokens.”

According to the TikToker’s previous videos, he spent a month in Spain, indicating the Airbnb was there.

Many commentators were incensed as well.

“That’s insane.

“My Airbnb in Cuba had free air conditioning and WiFi,” one said.

Another commentator said, “I would have left and gone to the hotel.”

“It’s an instant one-star review,” said another.

“Yeah, it’s called electricity, and it’s really expensive,” one user wrote.

The air is free, but the cooling is not.”

“You have no idea how crazy expensive power is here,” one added.

As a result, people are literally going bankrupt.”

According to a September 2021 article in The Times, the Spanish government was facing “a growing crisis” as a result of “months of rising electricity bills, which have resulted in some of the highest levels of popular discontent in Europe.”

Customers in Spain were paying an average of €140 ((dollar)159) per megawatt-hour, up threefold from the previous year.

