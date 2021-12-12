My arms and legs were amputated after I contracted Covid due to a lack of vaccination.

My arms and legs were amputated after I contracted Covid because I had not been vaccinated.

It was reported that an unvaccinated woman had her arms and legs amputated after Covid caused blood clotting in her body.

Candice Davis, 30, was hospitalized in Philadelphia just days after contracting the virus and spent three weeks on a ventilator.

However, she developed heart problems and blood clots, and doctors had to put her on a machine that pumped oxygen directly into her bloodstream.

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, when she finally awoke, she still had no circulation in her arms and legs, putting her life in jeopardy.

Paige had to inform both of her arms below the elbow, one leg below the knee, and a portion of one foot that they would have to be amputated.

Candice and her family, who were admitted to the hospital on August 17, are speaking out to raise awareness about the importance of getting vaccinated against Covid.

“Get the vaccine – you don’t want your limbs to be amputated.”

“And, above all, you don’t want to die,” she added.

“Her goal was to get the vaccination, but she just didn’t get around to it,” Paige said of her daughter.

As a result, she was not vaccinated, and her heart was removed.”

Candice’s ordeal was described as “painful” and “scary” by the hospital’s staff in Colorado Springs.

“I work in a hospital, and I didn’t know how to react when my child went through this.”

It was exhilarating.

All we did was begin to pray.

“Of all of us, Candice is the most powerful.

She has good days and bad days, but she’s stronger than the rest of us.”

A woman infected with Covid was forced to have three fingers amputated after the disease turned them black earlier this year, according to reports.

The 86-year-old, who has not been identified, was diagnosed with coronavirus after being admitted to a hospital in Italy during the first Covid outbreak in April of last year.

