My boss lamented the fact that I had to miss work to visit my dying sister, and then lamented the fact that I only gave them two hours notice.

My boss bemoaned the fact that I had to miss work to visit my dying sister, and then bemoaned the fact that I had only given them two hours notice.

After receiving an “inhumane” text message, Hillary Zinks, a New Mexico restaurant employee, became enraged at her boss.

Ms Zinks received a call from her sister, who was “in a coma, brain dead, could die at any moment in the hospital,” while working at her other job as a makeup and effects artist on a film set – where her boss was much more understanding.

Ms Zinks said on her TikTok page, “She was like, ‘Please go home, be with your family because there’s no job worth missing life over.”

Ms Zinks then flew to Las Vegas for a 10-hour visit with her sister, texting her restaurant’s supervisor en route to let her know she wouldn’t be able to work.

In a text message, she explained, “I had to drive to Nevada because my sister is dying in a hospital there.”

I’ll let you know when I’m back and when I’ll be able to resume working.

I apologize for keeping you in the dark this weekend.”

Her boss’s response, according to her, was shocking: “I do understand and I am sorry for what you are going through.”

Why are you informing me two hours before your shift?”

Ms Zinks claimed in a TikTok video that she couldn’t predict the future and that “death has no timetable.”

She claimed she sent a courteous response and apologized for not responding sooner due to a long road trip.

The supervisor replied, “Like I said, I have great compassion and sorrow for what you are going through.”

“However, it is my responsibility to ensure that all employees have a positive working environment.”

We have 50 [diners]today, but only two employees are scheduled to work the shift.

“We always find a way to make it work.”

It just makes things harder for the crews that do show up.”

Ms Zinks, enraged, responded, “I don’t give a damn about the 50 [diners]or how hard the other people will have to work today.”

“Instead of telling me that other people are going to have a hard time today, put on a server’s outfit.”

Jesus Christ, read the room.”

Ms Zinks claimed that she had the impression that her boss didn’t care about her or thought she was lying.

