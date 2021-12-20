My boss made me buy new work pants because my ‘bulge’ was too visible – but I have photographic proof that they’re fine.

Was his boss wrong to tell him his trousers were “too revealing” for work?

After a pair of beige chinos were deemed “inappropriate,” an employee was summoned to his boss’s office and told he would no longer “be allowed” to wear them.

“I wear normal pants to work,” he said on Reddit.

“Our dress code is business casual, and I had a reputable tailor size me.”

“All of my slacks and chinos are from Macy’s and are a regular fit.”

He claims he was instructed to put on something “less revealing.”

“However, yesterday my boss summoned me to her office and informed me that I would no longer be permitted to wear the pants I normally wear to work and would be required to wear something ‘less revealing.'”

“It appears that my ‘bulge’ is unsuitable for the workplace.

My penis is of normal size.

“I measured it to make sure I wasn’t going insane, and it’s pretty close to the US average.”

“Would a woman with large breasts be told that she can only wear baggy clothing?”

“Would her boss tell her that she had to wear only restrictive sports bras to work?”

“I seriously doubt it, especially at work, where the women two seats down from me are dressed in far more provocative attire than my slacks.”

The man claims that when he asked his boss what he should wear instead, she told him to “go buy something looser or get a bigger size.”

“I’m not going to go out and buy a new pair of work pants!” he added.

“I’m not dismissing the fact that women have been told to ‘cover up’ a lot in the workplace.

“I’m just bringing attention to my own workplace’s very visible double standard of bodily expression.”

Meanwhile, another shocked employee claimed that their boss goes around in his underwear and has even been caught naked.

The stressed-out employee also took to Reddit to ask for help with his boss’ strange behavior.

“My boss, the company’s CEO, is traveling with me,” the sales rep wrote on rbossfromhell.

“At the guest houses where we stay, he always walks around in his jockey underwear, and when he showers (there is always a separate bathroom where he can change, which is what I do), he opens the door and wraps himself in the towel.”

“If I don’t get out of the room, he’ll change in front of my eyes.”

I’ve seen him naked before, and it’s unsettling.

“What should I do?”