My boss, who was 25 years my senior, taught me the importance of being unapologetically myself.

My boss, who was 25 years my senior, taught me the value of being unapologetically myself.

As the year draws to a close, writers ponder the friendships that have shaped their perspectives on life.

I was the oldest person on the course when I completed my master’s degree at the age of 30.

Some of my 21- and 22-year-old classmates couldn’t believe how old I was and referred to me as “grandmother.”

They had no idea what it was like to have older friends.

This surprised me, because having friends of various ages has only added to my enjoyment of life.

Alyson Lanning, who is 25 years older than me, is one of my closest older friends.

We first met when she was conducting a job interview with me.

She was the director of The Hive, a Shrewsbury-based youth arts centre, and I was a giddy 23-year-old who couldn’t keep my cool when expressing my desire for the job.

That day, I’m sure Alyson met older, wiser – and less giddy – candidates, but she saw something in me, and I got the job.

It was the most significant boost in self-assurance I’d ever experienced.

I kept in touch with Alyson via Facebook and in person whenever I was home after leaving the arts centre to travel abroad.

She, like me, enjoys a good party.

Her 50th birthday is one of the most memorable events in her life.

We danced all night to live music provided by the many musicians Alyson knows because the theme was 1960s.

Now that I’m back in Shrewsbury, I’ve found myself living just around the corner from her, which makes crawling back from her place after one too many proseccos a breeze.

The most important lesson Alyson has taught me is the importance of being unapologetically yourself – and how doing so as a woman can be a rebellious or even revolutionary way of life.

It was inspiring to work for and become friends with a woman who didn’t shy away from being assertive and putting her foot down even – or especially – in a room full of men, in a world where we, as women, are often made to feel like we are “too much” and that we need to smile sweetly, speak quietly, and bend to people’s will.

People have used words like “feisty” and “fiery” to describe us.

