‘My boyfriend has been sleeping with other women and says we’re not exclusive’

My boyfriend of six months has been sleeping with other women behind my back.

The excuse he comes out with is that we’re not “exclusive”.

He says this is my fault for not being clear. Apparently, if I wanted him to myself, I should have said so from the start.

I see him three times a week and I do anything to make him happy. I’ve met his family, friends and boss. Was it wrong of me to automatically assume that I was his only love?

And is it fair that I had to find out the truth from a friend?

JANE SAYS: What did he tell you he was doing on the days you were apart? Have you been lied to?

Starting from today, where do you stand?

Is your boyfriend totally dedicated to you or is he still interested in bedding other women?

Accept that wires may have been crossed.

But now you need the truth because you’re not prepared to jeopardise your sexual health or share him with anyone else.

If you secretly believe this whole “exclusive” idea was simply his way of ensuring he had his cake and ate it too, then is he really the person to make you happy?