My boyfriend murdered my disabled 3-year-old daughter in cold blood after she refused to eat lunch – his nice guy persona had fooled me.

A HEARTBROKEN mother of a toddler killed by her stepfather has slammed his “extremely” lenient sentence.

Hannah Butler, 29, was shocked when her ex-boyfriend Paul Marsh assaulted little Jessica Dagleish for refusing to eat the lunch he had prepared for her.

Marsh, 27, was sentenced to 11 years in prison for the manslaughter of the three-year-old, but will likely serve only six.

Marsh, a residential home care worker, abused Jessica while her mother was at work covering a shift for which he had called in sick.

When she refused to eat a ham sandwich while he was trying to watch football scores on Sky Sports, he became enraged.

On December 21, 2019, Marsh claimed Jessica had fallen down the stairs and he discovered her slumped behind the banister.

Despite him calling a hospital visit “pointless,” Hannah insisted on him calling 999 while she rushed home.

Jessica was airlifted from Folkestone to King’s College Hospital in London, but she died on Christmas Eve from fatal brain injuries caused by a cracked skull.

Marsh’s account of what happened was unclear, prompting a Kent Police investigation and his arrest.

Marsh was sentenced on December 20, 2021, after a jury trial at Maidstone Crown Court, leaving Jessica’s grieving mother “livid” with the sentence.

“I’m just stunned that he got such a short sentence,” Hannah said.

“He was sentenced to 11 years, but in reality he’ll only serve six, if that, which is disgusting considering what he did to my baby girl.”

“I should never have let him near her because he wanted to watch football on TV, but I trusted him.”

“He recognized that she was extremely vulnerable.

I assumed he’d be safe because I met him while he was working in a nursing home, but I was completely wrong.

“The trial proved that it wasn’t a one-time occurrence; he’d previously harmed her and gotten away with it because she banged her head a lot due to her disability.”

“This has completely shattered my confidence.”

I’m starting a petition for a proper sentence appeal.

“I will not accept that the sentence he received is proportional to his crimes, and I will not rest until justice is served.”

Marsh and Hannah first met at work in October 2017 and began dating in February 2019.

In August of this year, the couple moved in together, and at first, he was sweet and caring to Jessica.

“He was a very quiet guy, but he seemed good and kind,” she explained.

