My brother was sentenced to three years in prison, but he is still in prison nearly TWO DECADES later, and he may never return home.

My brother was sentenced to three years in prison… but he’s still in prison nearly TWO DECADES later, and he may never be released.

A HEARTBROKEN SISTER is calling for change this Christmas after learning that her brother will be spending the holiday season in prison due to a recently abolished sentence.

Because of his indeterminate sentence (IPP), which was banned in 2012, Aaron Graham still faces an indefinite period in prison after serving seventeen years.

Cherrie Nichol, 39, hasn’t seen her brother since they were five years old, and she’s desperate to bring him home to start a new life.

Aaron received a three-year indeterminate sentence (IPP) for GBH in 2005, when he was 25 years old, after attacking a man with two other men.

Existing inmates who have completed their sentences are still being held after “failing” to demonstrate that they are no longer a danger to the public.

Aaron, now 41, had been convicted of criminal damage at the age of 13, burglary at the age of 15, GBH and robbery at the age of 18, and GBH at the age of 20 for attacking a prison guard.

He was convicted of GBH twice and joint enterprise once after his IPP sentence, with his final sentence coming when he was 35.

Despite working diligently with probation for the past six years and staying out of trouble, Aaron has had three failed parole hearings since his last conviction.

When he is released, his sister is desperate to help him rehabilitate by providing him with a job, a stable home, and a loving family.

Cherrie, from Northumberland, believes there is no reason for him not to return home, and that he is a “sitting duck.”

“Thousands of prisoners are still being held behind bars with no release date, despite the fact that the sentence has been abolished,” Cherrie said in an interview with The Sun.

“My brother and I had a difficult upbringing, and he had a few run-ins with the law as a kid.”

“It was like putting a kid in a candy store when he first went to prison; you’re going to get into trouble with his anger and emotional issues in that kind of environment.”

“He’s been working hard with parole to prove that he can return home and is no longer a threat, and given his background, I don’t see why he can’t.”

“Aaron is a bright and talented young man, but the lack of a deadline has had a negative impact on his mental health.”

I don’t think I could ever help him by not knowing the end of his sentence.

“His punishment has no end, which is traumatic in and of itself, and it can cause people to lose hope.”

“He’s trapped in a vicious cycle…”

Latest News from Infosurhoy.

Not knowing the end of him sentence is destroying him, I don’t think it is something that I could ever do Cherrie Nichol