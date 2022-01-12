My child is forced to perform a ‘Hitler salute’ at school, with students forming a line ‘as if they were in the military’ – it’s horrible.

AN ANGRY mother has slammed her son’s “military-style” school, claiming that students must perform a dreadful Hitler salute.

Samantha Sawdon claims that at Outwood Academy Ormesby in Middlesbrough, her two children Tyler, 15, and Tily, 13, are forced to perform the strange gesture.

The teenagers claim they are forced to stand with their left foot on a line during recess and raise their hand in the air to signal silence.

“They’re not happy,” Samantha said to Gazette Live. “They’ve even claimed that kids are shouting ‘Heil Hitler!’ when they’re doing it.”

“It reminds me of a military camp – a salute.”

“Why must the children raise their hands?”

The 40-year-old mother of six believes it is outrageous that her children are being “turned into performing monkeys.”

Samantha is a stay-at-home mom to Dana, 22, Thomas, six, and Oscar and Wilson, two-year-old twins.

She claims that many parents are dissatisfied with the way their children are treated “like little children” at school.

The disgruntled parent claims she questioned the rules with the school on Monday but has yet to receive a response.

“I don’t mind them waiting in line,” she explained.

But standing on their left foot and then raising their hand to be quiet is a bit excessive.”

Lisa Thompson, another parent, says she will not allow her 13-year-old secondary school student to participate.

“They’re taking a Hitlerian stance,” she said.

It’s repulsive to me, and it’s a disgrace.”

Samantha wants the school to communicate with parents about changes more effectively, and she claims she had no idea there was a new principal until the kids informed her.

“Don’t you think they’ve gone overboard with this covid business?” she asked.

Associate Executive Principal Gemma Trattles defended the method.

She explained that many schools use raising the hand to show that they are paying attention.

“We introduced this process for entering the school at the start of the day and at the end of social times this week,” a school spokesperson told The Sun, “and the feedback from students in school has been really positive,” which makes the complaints all the more surprising and saddening to hear.

“Although we only started this process at the beginning of the year, children have been lining up after recess and lunch for decades, and the raising of the hand is simply a gesture that informs the teacher that the student is attentive and ready to enter the classroom.”

“Once again, this is something that occurs in a lot of schools.

“Also, we’d like to make it clear that if any student is heard saying things like that…

