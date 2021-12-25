Because I bought moldy Cheestrings, my Christmas has been ruined, and the kids are devastated.

Because I bought moldy Cheestrings, my Christmas has been ruined, and the kids have been devastated.

My Christmas has been ruined because I purchased moldy Cheestrings; my children are devastated.

A DISAPPOINTED mother claimed that a package of moldy Cheestrings ruined her Christmas.

According to the enraged mother, who asked to remain anonymous, the disappointing snacks arrived in a Tesco home delivery earlier this week.

Despite the fact that the Cheestrings were past their sell-by date, photos of the inside of the packaging show what appears to be mold.

This item’s best before date has been set for March 30, 2022.

“These mouldy Cheestrings ruined our Christmas cheese platter,” the mother told Devon Live.

The kids are inconsolably sad.

“The only way they’ll eat dairy is through Cheestrings, which they won’t eat because they’re moldy.”

“It’s a good thing they didn’t eat them!”

“I can’t get to Tesco to pick up a replacement that I had ordered as a delivery,” she says.

“For the children, it’s a disaster.”

The mother claims she contacted Tesco about the order, but all she got was an automated email response.

Tesco was contacted for a response.

Meanwhile, some customers complained that supermarkets like Tesco and Asda “ruined Christmas” by canceling food deliveries and making strange substitutions.

Some claim that the stores have “ruined the big day before it even arrives,” while others joke that the situation has even made their children cry.

One Asda customer is dissatisfied because the main course of her roast dinner has gone missing.

“What’s the point of pre-ordering your Christmas dinner if you’re going to SUBSTITUTE THE TURKEY?” she wondered.

“Right now, I’m furious.”

As a result, I’d like to express my gratitude for completely ruining Christmas.”

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https

[wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js” wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js” wpcc-script asy