My community is asking why I had to resign if Boris Johnson doesn’t.

Iftakhar Hussain, the former mayor of Blackburn, said, “It happened, it was a lack of judgment on my part at the time, so I took it on the chin.”

Boris Johnson is making a “mockery of the system,” according to a councillor who resigned as mayor of Blackburn after violating coronavirus restrictions.

“The whole of my community is asking me, ‘Why did you have to resign if he doesn’t resign?” said Labour councillor Iftakhar Hussain, who represents Blackburn with Darwen’s Bastwell and Daisyfield ward.

After apologising for attending a “bring your own booze” party in the Downing Street garden in May 2020, during the first coronavirus lockdown, the Prime Minister is facing calls to resign.

Mr Hussain was fined £200 in February 2021 after police discovered him at a relative’s home in Blackburn following reports of a wedding.

Eight other people were fined as well, with police claiming that they were celebrating a wedding, but Mr Hussain disputes this claim.

After receiving a fine, he resigned as Mayor of Blackburn with Darwen and was suspended from the Labour Party.

“I did not want to bring my borough, my party, or my colleagues into disrepute, so it was the right thing to do at the time,” he explained.

“It happened; it was a lapse in judgment on my part at the time, so I accepted it… OK, fair enough, I made a mistake.”

“People are angry about it because they haven’t been able to see their loved ones… many people have died,” he said of Mr Johnson’s actions.

“People have given up a lot of other things and made a lot of sacrifices during the festive season and Eid.”

Why should the Prime Minister be subject to a different set of rules?”

Mr Johnson told the House of Commons that he thought the alleged party was a work event that could have been “technically” legal.

“He’s making a mockery of the system,” Mr Hussain said.

At the end of the day, if you’re not allowed to mix with other people, and everyone is on lockdown and stuck in their homes, and the Prime Minister is at a party,

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

Ex-mayor who resigned over Covid breach: My community is asking why I had to resign if Boris Johnson doesn’t