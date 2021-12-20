My controlling stepmother told me I’d be better off dead, and my weak father did nothing.

I’m living proof that controlling stepmothers can be dangerous to children – mine told me I’d be better off dead, and my helpless father did nothing.

Jane Wilson didn’t just learn about evil stepmothers from fairytales when she was a kid.

Because of the cruel way her father’s wife treated her as a child, she knew what it was like to have one.

“One day when I was about 11, my stepmum found me playing in the garden shed where I wasn’t supposed to be, so she locked me in,” Jane, 47, a Staffordshire accountant who did not want to be identified, told The Sun.

“I screamed and cried for hours to be let out, but she locked me up for the night.”

“I recall another occasion when I sat down to dinner.

I couldn’t place the meat’s flavor, so I asked my stepmother what it was.

“She told me it was chicken,” says the narrator.

‘You just ate a bunny,’ she said when I finished it, and when I started crying, she laughed.

My father remained silent.”

Jane began receiving abuse when she was four years old, when her father remarried after her parents’ divorce, and her mother was not always able to care for her.

She’s been moved to tears recently by harrowing footage of tragic Arthur Labinjo-Hughes saying “no one loves me” just hours before he died, because it reminds her of how she felt as a child.

Of course, the vast majority of step-parents are caring individuals who go above and beyond to care for their partner’s children.

However, because stepfamilies are now the fastest-growing type of family in the UK, with an estimated 1.15 million children living with one, experts warn that we must be on the lookout for signs of mental or physical abuse from a new partner.

According to research published in the journal Violence and Victims (2004), stepdads are eight times more likely than genetic parents to kill children in their care.

Stepmothers are THREE times more likely than other women to do the same.

The Cinderella Effect, named after the evil stepmother in the classic fairytale by Canadian psychology professor Martin Daly, who first investigated the risks in the 1970s, has its own name.

It didn’t take long for the cruelty to start in Jane’s case.

“My stepmother used to tell me when I was a kid that I was the biggest problem in my father’s life and that it would be better for him if I died,” she recalled.

“Because my father never seemed to notice or care, I assumed it was normal.”

Jane, unlike Arthur and 16-month-old Star Hobson, is left with life-long psychological scars.

Arthur, a six-year-old, was bullied on top of that…

Step-parental affection and kindness can’t always be taken for granted Professor Martin Daly