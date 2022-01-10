My cousin won £36,000 after I gave him a scratchard… now my wife wants every penny back.

My cousin won £36,000 after I gave him a scratch card… now my wife wants every penny back.

A MAN GAVE his cousin a £5 scratchcard for Christmas, and he won a massive £36,000.

Over the holidays, he gave the’stocking stuffer’ winning scratchcard to a family member, but his wife has demanded that they get every penny back after the ‘fluke’ win.

The unnamed American man described his 23-year-old cousin as “astonished” when he won the minimum jackpot of £36,000 ((dollar)50,000) on Reddit.

His wife, on the other hand, has demanded that they retrieve the “life-changing” scratchcard from the lucky cousin.

“I scooped him up in a big bear hug and said Merry Christmas you lucky a**hole,” the man wrote on Reddit about his winnings.

“He was screaming, his mother was crying, and the entire room was buzzing with excitement.”

It was unquestionably among my top ten life experiences.”

The man, on the other hand, received a text message from his wife that simply said, “Come out to the car.”

“She told me there’s no way we’re giving my cousin (dollar)50,000,” he said, before berating him for buying the lottery tickets in the first place.

The man in his forties who posted the quandary claimed that he and his wife were already financially secure.

However, because the 23-year-old recently graduated from university, a jackpot win would be “life-changing.”

On second thought, he says the money “couldn’t have gone to a better family member.”

But the win has strained his relationship with his wife, who has “barely” spoken to him since the 23-year-old won the lottery.

“His mom is single and was one of those fiercely independent women who refused charity,” the man continued.

“To help him pay for school, she took on extra jobs.”

He worked at least two jobs while attending school full-time and was still able to make the dean’s list.

“However, he had to borrow money.”

He got a job, but he can’t afford a car or to live close to the office yet, so he’ll be commuting for nearly two hours.

“He’s also putting money aside for an engagement ring for his three-year-old sweetheart.

“This money could literally change this kid’s life, and it couldn’t have gone to a better member of my family,” says the donor.

Despite the fact that the cousin had only been given a £5 ticket, the wife was “not buying” and “won’t let it go.”

“She’s now demanding I go back in there and take the ticket back from him, saying maybe we’ll give him…,” the man continued.

