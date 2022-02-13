My coworker watches PORN in the office, and I’m not sure how to get him to stop because he and the boss have been friends for a long time.

My coworker watches PORN at work, and I’m not sure how to get him to stop because he and his boss have been friends for a long time.

A FRUSTRATED employee has revealed that he has multiple times caught his coworker watching porn in their shared office.

The employee claims he is at a loss because his coworker is apparently longtime friends with their boss.

The employee claimed that he had caught his coworker watching porn on several occasions after he had forgotten to mute his cellphone.

“I work at a state agency with a gentleman who has had his cell phone loudly start moaning for the third time now,” he wrote in Ask a Manager.

“Anyone who has ever watched a pornographic video is familiar with the moaning I’m referring to.

“It’s just him and me in an office, with him standing behind me, ostensibly watching porn on his phone.”

“He has forgotten to mute his phone three times now, so I have heard this loud and clear while he fumbles to mute or stop the sound.”

“It’s his personal cell, but it’s on the state’s dime, and it’s an unacceptable place for him to act out.”

“It’s difficult for me to know that this is where his mind is while we’re working.”

“What am I to do? My immediate supervisor and this gentleman have known each other for years.

“She has no idea who I get to see; she only knows who he wants her to see and perceive him as.”

“Can you assist us?”

“It’s not only unacceptable for him to be watching porn at work, but it’s also unacceptable for him to be exposing you to it,” the worker was advised to contact the company’s HR department “immediately.”

The employee was also advised to avoid speaking with their boss and report her close relationship with a coworker to HR.

It comes after another employee revealed that their boss’s pornographic behavior caused three company computers to crash.

The manager’s obsession was so strong that he would openly watch porn in the office, and coworkers would discover blackmail messages from websites demanding ransoms on his computer.

Send us an email at [email protected] or give us a call at 212 416 4552.

Please like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS and follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS.