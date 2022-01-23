My daughter and other children enjoy BBC, but they do not… and this is the problem.

I enjoy BBC, but my daughter and other children do not… this is the problem.

THE BBC is on the verge of a generational shift, and nothing Nadine Dorries, Gary Lineker, or anyone else can say, do, or tweet will be enough to stop it.

The BBC is not watched by the young.

My 19-year-old daughter, who is obsessed with current events, the arts, and the future of our planet, does not watch the BBC.

Her sources of entertainment, information, and arguments are all external.

Switching on the BBC would never occur to her.

And there are a lot of people like her.

They’ll be the BBC’s arch-enemy.

The BBC is approaching a watershed generational moment when those born in the twenty-first century are told to log into their online banking accounts and pay for a service that has never even crossed their minds.

The game will come to a close.

The discussion will come to an end.

There will be no more ludicrously inflated BBC salaries.

The public coffers of the BBC will be depleted.

And the idea of a BBC licence fee, which we are all legally obligated to pay simply because we own a television, will be obsolete.

The BBC is approaching a generational moment when young men and women are forced to pay a television tax for something they don’t watch, don’t want, and, most importantly, have never been taught to love.

“The BBC is revered, respected, and envied around the world,” Gary Lineker said after Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries announced that the licence fee would be frozen for two years and that the corporation would have to find another source of revenue starting in 2027.

“It should be the most treasured of national treasures,” Gary insisted, probably feeling the same way even if he wasn’t paid £1.36 million a year to host a football highlights show.

Gary’s point is well taken, and I concur.

The BBC, like the British monarchy, is approaching a generational transition when Queen Elizabeth II is succeeded by King Charles III.

The British monarchy will never be the same after the Queen dies.

Because we will have lost the monarch who embodied our country’s history.

That generational shift is unavoidable.

It’s the same with the BBC.

I grew up with the BBC, watching it, working for it, and admiring it.

But, like those other great British institutions, the Church of England and the Labour Party, it has alienated the very people who care about and love it the most in the last five years.

