Due to a nut allergy, my daughter has been unable to attend school for 14 WEEKS, putting my husband in jeopardy.

A MUM has described how her daughter has been without school transportation for 14 WEEKS due to a nut allergy, putting her husband in danger.

Joanne Mahon, 40, sought assistance from the council to transport her nine-year-old daughter Skye to and from her special school each day so she could care for her disabled husband Darren.

Her application was approved by the Travel Assist sceheme at the end of September, but the family is still waiting for transportation months later because no members of staff on the school bus are EpiPen trained.

Because Darren suffers from “severe” epileptic fits, Joanne, who works full-time as a caregiver, is forced to spend hours away from him each day, putting him at risk of “choking on his own tongue.”

“I’ve actually been on the phone with him coming back from Kings Heath and I’ve literally listened to him swallow his tongue,” the mother of three from Erdington, Birmingham, said.

“I can’t leave him because I’m not supposed to.”

There’s no one to assist him or let anyone in if he’s fitting and I’m on the other side of Birmingham.

“So it’s either my daughter’s education or my husband’s health; I know I have to think about my daughter’s health as well, but Travel Assist is for disabled children.”

“She would have been out of school for nearly 14 weeks if I hadn’t taken her,” the irritated mother continued.

Joanna feels she must choose between her “daughter’s education or my husband’s health” because Darren has had to cancel several medical appointments at the hospital.

Meanwhile, she claims that all of Skye’s classmates receive transportation to and from school, which has Skye perplexed.

Joanne claimed that training with an EpiPen took her only 20 minutes, implying that training others should be simple as well.

She also explained that her husband is unable to accompany her on the school run because they have two other children who are transported to school and require someone to let them in.

The Travel Assist service is run by Birmingham City Council, which expressed sympathy for the “difficult situation” and said it was reviewing options.

“We understand the family’s situation must be difficult, and the service is reviewing options to deliver transport in a safe manner given the potential risks in this case,” it said in a statement.

“We need to make sure that appropriate transportation is in place and that risks are appropriately managed.”