My daughter was held captive in a room for 18 days by a doll-obsessed kidnapper, and she still has nightmares.

CLEO Smith was held captive for 18 days by her doll-obsessed kidnapper, and her mother has revealed that she still wakes up screaming from nightmares.

Ellie Smith and her partner Jake Gliddon gave a historic TV interview today about their ordeal after Cleo, 4, was kidnapped from their camping trip in October.

After the girl vanished from their tent near Carnarvon in Western Australia, the couple endured an agonizing wait of more than two weeks.

Cleo was finally found after it was revealed she had been kidnapped by oddball Terence Darrell Kelly 18 days earlier.

Kelly has admitted to kidnapping Cleo.

When he returns to court to receive his sentence, he could face a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

His house was discovered to be overrun with child’s dolls, and he was said to be a member of online communities dedicated to the fashion toy Bratz.

After signing a historic (dollar)2 million (£1 million) deal to appear on 60 Minutes, Ellie and Jake have now given their first television interview.

It is the highest fee in Australian television history.

After being kidnapped by Kelly, Cleo still wakes up screaming and has bad dreams, according to the brave mother.

Cleo hates closed doors and prefers to sleep with the lights on because she has “nightmare after nightmare.”

Kelly’s doll obsession, she said, was “just disgusting,” and she believes the kidnapper wanted to turn the girl into his plaything.

“Obviously, that’s what he wanted,” I said.

He wished for a small doll.

“It was the last thing I ever wanted anyone to feel,” she explained.

Kelly even posted about the parents’ plight on social media while he was holding their daughter captive in his strange home.

“It’s so callous.”

I was pleading for my daughter’s return, and here was someone reading me pleading for her return.

Ellie exclaimed, “That’s disgusting.”

“[Cleo] told us she was scared,” she continued.

She was locked — locked in a room, terrified, and unsure of where we were.”

Cleo appears to be repressing much of what happened during those terrifying two weeks, so the parents say they still don’t know the “full story.”

“She’s oblivious to a lot of what’s happened.

Ellie explained, “She went into survivor mode and pushed it as far as she could.”

“Every day is a new day,” she added.

Every day and night is unique.

But she’s fine.

“She’s bubbly and happy.”

She’s depressed and enraged, but she’s getting there.”

Early on, Cleo was kidnapped…

