My dog vanished, but the missing posters were torn down and returned with a cruel message.

“It’s dead…so time to remove your waste,” the message on the LOST dog posters read.

Valerio and Aurora Goia’s rescue hound ran away 45 days ago from their farm.

The couple printed 200 contact de- tails posters and taped them to gates, posts, and shop windows.

They’ve been searching for the dog for 12 hours a day, covering a ten-mile radius around their Thirsk, North Yorkshire, home.

The two drew a map of each poster so they could take it down once Pastis, three, was found.

However, a local ripped them apart and mailed them back with an anonymous note in a padded bag.

“There is a significant collection of plastic litter that is slowly degrading and causing plastic residue (A4 sleeves, tape, cable ties) to litter the countryside,” it said.

It’s time to clean up your detritus now that it’s dead.

“This trash does not decompose, and cable ties and the perforated strip on A4 sleeves pose a threat to wildlife.”

“If a dog goes missing on December 8th, the chances of it being found after two weeks are extremely slim,” it continued.

“It’s either not coming home by choice; it’s been stolen; or it’s dead, so it’s time to get rid of your junk.”

I’ve probably removed twenty in the last two weeks and thrown them out — wet, illegible, and now somewhat pointless.”

The author then went into great detail about the city’s flyer regulations.

“This letter crushed us,” Valerio, 44, said, “but we’re not intimidated — we’ve printed more posters.”

He reported it to the cops, who say they are looking into it.

“Whoever it is clearly doesn’t have a dog,” Aurora, 45, said.

It’s depressing and upsetting.”

The couple, who also have a rescue dog named Guinness, say they will not give up their search for Pastis.