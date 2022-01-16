My evil boyfriend murdered two of my babies in the span of eight months, and I had no idea until years later when he struck again.

My evil boyfriend murdered two of my babies in eight months, and I had no idea until years later when he struck again.

A MUM has revealed how her boyfriend murdered two of her children in the span of eight months, and she was completely unaware until years later.

Laura Gray’s children, Ruby, who was 24 days old at the time, and Logan, who was 21 months old, were murdered by Jordan Monaghan.

While Laura was sleeping upstairs, Monaghan smothered his Ruby in her Moses basket.

He took his toddler Logan to a public pool eight months later and smothered him while alone in a changing room cubicle.

Laura never suspected their father of killing them because doctors diagnosed Ruby with pneumonia and Logan’s death was ruled inconclusive.

Six years later, he killed his new partner Evie by giving her lethal prescription drugs like tramadol and diazepam that he had obtained illegally on the black market.

He was sentenced to three life sentences in December and must serve at least 40 years before being considered for parole.

Laura has now spoken out about her anguish after learning that her children’s father was responsible for the tragic events.

“I always feel guilty, every day,” she told The Sunday Mirror, “and it runs through my mind all the time what I could have done differently.”

“It’s something I carry with me all the time.”

That is something I will remember for the rest of my life.”

Laura said that Ruby’s birth on December 8, 2012, gave them the “best Christmas ever.”

“With my own little family, I felt like the luckiest mum on the planet,” she said.

“It was everything I’d ever wanted.”

“I was determined to provide everything I had never had to my children.”

Monaghan had attempted to smother her just days before she died, according to police investigations into the tots’ deaths.

Laura was upstairs folding clothes when Monaghan called out to her, and when she came downstairs, she discovered Ruby gasping for air and was rushed to the hospital for three days.

Monaghan tried again on New Year’s Day, and this time he succeeded in killing her.

“The kids were in bed, and we watched a movie and rang in the New Year before I went to bed,” Laura explained.

Jordan stayed up until 2 a.m. to give Ruby her bottle.

“I awoke to Jordan screaming that she wasn’t breathing in the early hours of the morning.

I dashed downstairs and noticed she was gone the moment I looked at her.

“We summoned an ambulance, and I accompanied her to the hospital, but it was already too late.”

After contracting acute bronchopneumonia, she died of natural causes, according to an inquest held in April 2013.

“I completely crashed after that,” Laura explained.

