In a terrifying house fire, my ex-husband killed my 10-year-old daughter, and I can’t imagine what she went through in those final moments.

After her ex-husband “murdered” their daughter in a terrifying house fire, a MUM has spoken out about her grief, saying she couldn’t bear to think about her daughter’s final moments.

Paige Bolton, 10, died in a tragic murder-suicide alongside her father Gary Bolton, 47, and her mother Cherie Rangeley says she is “numb.”

“Help, I’m scared,” the terrified schoolgirl texted her grandmother before she and her father were engulfed by a fire in their Hull home’s locked bathroom.

Her bereaved mother has now expressed her inability to bear thinking about her “beautiful” little girl’s final moments.

Cherie slammed the couple’s deaths inquest, which ended on Monday with a narrative verdict.

She told the Hull Daily Mail, “It wasn’t suicide for Paige; Garry murdered my little girl.”

“There’s no real resolution.”

He wasn’t obligated to take my young daughter.

If you want to kill yourself, that’s fine, but he didn’t have to take Paige.

“I’m numb, and the answers I expected didn’t come.”

I’m still no closer to where I think I should be.

“I would have preferred a conclusion of suicide for Garry and unlawful killing for Paige rather than a narrative verdict.”

According to the inquest, Mr Bolton set fire to his house on January 25, 2020, after becoming “paranoid.”

Because the fire started in the middle of the bed, Humberside Fire and Rescue Service station manager Richard Gibson believes it was “deliberate.”

According to a post mortem, Paige and Bolton died of smoke inhalation, and police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the fatal fire.

Apart from Paige’s desperate attempts to contact her grandmother Patricia Bolton to inform her that “Daddy is scaring me,” Cherie claims “nothing really was discussed about Paige and how she felt.”

“Paige was cheeky but shy,” the bereaved mother described her daughter.

She couldn’t stop talking once she got to know you, and I adored her!

“We used to take Paige roller skating at a nearby basketball court because she loved to play.”

We had a great time together because she enjoyed being silly around me.

“However, she was sensitive and easily frightened,” says the narrator.

I’m sure she knew what was going on that night, and I can imagine how she felt.

“However, she was well aware of the extent to which she was adored.”

“She rarely said she loved me, but she showed it in other ways,” Cherie continued.

I’m sure she was aware of what was going on that night, and I can’t imagine how she felt.

Paige’s mother, Cherie Rangeley

