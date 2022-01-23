My father and older brother rely on me for everything, and it’s driving me insane.

Dear Deidre: My father and older brother rely on me for everything, and it’s causing me to break down.

I am a 23-year-old man who spends his days chasing after both of them.

My father, who is 56, suffers from mobility issues due to a bad back and leg.

My younger brother, who is 26, suffers from anxiety and depression.

I’ve been their caregiver since I was 12 years old, driving them to medical and dental appointments, taking my brother to counseling appointments, grocery shopping, clothing shopping, and doing the majority of the housework.

Neither of them moves an inch.

My brother refuses to remove his dirty plate from the dinner table.

[email protected] is the email address to use.

On the DearDeidreOfficial Facebook page, you can also send a private message.

They badger me for a cup of tea or a snack if I sit down for a moment, and I eventually give in.

I feel as if I’m missing out on a lot.

Because I have to stay at home to care for my family, I have no friends.

DEIDRE SAYS: You’re a young man, and while it’s admirable that you’re so dedicated to your father and brother, you need your own interests and regular breaks.

You’ve clearly slipped through the cracks in the social care system, and it’s no surprise you’re feeling down.

I’m sending you my caregiver support pack, which includes numerous resources.

Carers UK (carersuk.org, helpline 0808 808 7777) can also be contacted.

My father and an older brother