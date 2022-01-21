My father died in a plane crash saving my life by bear hugging me as we collided with the ground, says an 11-year-old girl.

An 11-year-old girl has described how her father saved her life by bear-hugging her as their plane crashed.

Laney Perdue of Gaylord, Michigan, became the lone survivor of the tragic plane crash on Beaver Island, which claimed the lives of four people.

Laney, her father Mike, 43, and three other adults boarded a 20-minute flight to the island back in November when the horrific accident occurred.

Mike, Kate Leese, 35, Adam Kendall, and pilot William Julian, 55, were killed when the plane crashed into the ground just three miles from the runway.

Laney recalled the moments leading up to the crash in an interview with People.

“I had this feeling in my stomach like the plane had just dropped, and my father had his feet out as if bracing for something,” she explained.

“The last thing I remember is my father giving me the most intense hug I’ve ever received.”

He’s the reason I’m still alive.”

Despite 11 broken bones and injuries to her lip and mouth, the little girl miraculously survived. According to first responders, it was her father’s hug that shielded her from the impact.

The 11-year-old was taken to a hospital in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where she learned that her father had perished in the accident.

“I had a feeling he had passed,” she continued, “but I wasn’t sure.”

“I just started crying.”

Laney was able to walk at her father’s funeral in December after undergoing jaw and foot surgeries.

Christie, Laney’s mother, and her three siblings, Addie, Henrik, and Bo, are determined to remember Mike every day, and have begun writing down memories of him in a book kept on the kitchen counter.

They also intend to visit Beaver Island.

“He promised me years ago that if anything happens to me, you’ll keep coming to the island with the kids,” Christie said.

“It’s the greatest tragedy and the greatest joy all rolled into one.”

Mike was lost, but Laney was kept.”

“The best girl dad,” Laney said of her father, who “celebrated the little moments in life.”

“He would wake up every day and say, ‘You guys are beautiful,'” she said.

You are unique.

He dazzled me.

“I’m heartbroken, but I know Dad would want us all to be fine.”

He’d like for us to live.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to assist the family with their financial needs.