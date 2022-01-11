My father is a terrible boss; he makes me work 10 hours a day with no breaks and dismisses me as a whiner.

My father is a terrible boss; he makes me work 10 hours a day with no breaks and insults me when I complain.

A WORKER has revealed that he is forced to work ten hours a day, seven days a week at his father’s restaurant with no time off, and that he is frequently accused of being “weak.”

The disgruntled son believes his father’s antics have exploited him, and he is considering quitting his job.

The Reddit user explained that he returned to his hometown to pursue his dream job in the culinary arts.

However, when his shift demands increased and he was forced to work longer hours, things took a turn for the worse.

“I started working a 3 to 11 shift for 3 months, which is common in my area, but now my father, who owns the restaurant, and the kitchen chef have us working 10 hour days,” the user said.

“They took away our only day off, Sunday, and told us it would be like this for 45 days.”

“I’m at a loss for words.”

The desperate son went on to say that he was pushed to his limits during his shift by his father, who encouraged him to put money ahead of his health.

“I’ve been doing my best,” he explained, “and at times, when we worked 8 hours a day, six days a week, I was doing just fine.”

“However, my father now claims that I’m weak, and that taking time to rest isn’t as important as making as much money as possible.”

“What are your thoughts on this?”

The post drew a lot of attention, with many people encouraging the worker to speak up for himself.

“No, you’re not mistaken,” one user said.

“I know it’s your father,” one added, “but what he’s demanding is unreasonable.”

“Find another job because your father does not value his employees.”

