‘My father was a terrible alcoholic, and I knew exactly when to get out of there,’ Lily King says.

‘My father was an alcoholic, and I knew exactly when to leave,’ Lily King says.

The author discusses love, broken families, and writing the book she needed to read when she first started out as her new collection of short stories is released.

With a rueful smile, Lily King says, “The word ‘romantic’ is the kiss of death for your career as a serious literary writer.”

That hasn’t stopped the American author from writing about relationships, which is good news for her readers.

King is the author of five books, including Writers and Lovers, a witty bestseller set in 2020 about a budding young author.

Because of her tender portrayal of the quiet moments of passion, connection, and heartache that stud everyday life, she shares DNA with Elizabeth Strout, author of My Name is Lucy Barton.

Whether she’s depicting a slow-burn romance between two booksellers or the moving bond that forms between a pair of students and a teenage boy, these are abundant in her superb first collection of short stories, Five Tuesdays in Winter.

She tells me from her home in Portland, Maine, with her husband, the father of her two twenty-something daughters, “I write about love most of all.”

“There are many different kinds of love: parental love, sibling love, romantic love, and love between strangers.”

I’m far more fascinated by the human psyche and emotions than by plot.”

Women’s stories about people falling in love have long been thought to be incompatible with great literature, which is just one of the sexist attitudes addressed by King in the new collection, which features three female narrators who are writers at various stages of their careers.

In the final one, “The Man at the Door,” a man advises a woman to concentrate on the male character in the novel she is writing.

He tells her that “women are at their best when they’re writing about men.”

She was partly thinking about the response to her 2014 novel Euphoria, about a trio of young anthropologists in New Guinea in 1933, when she wrote this story.

“It had a male narrator, and it was the [book]that drew the most interest from [me].”

“I think writing from the perspective of a man shifted people’s perceptions of who I was as a writer,” she says.

“I definitely felt that they took her more seriously.”

Father, the novel I wrote prior to that.

