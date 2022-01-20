My father’s best friend witnessed him die on a mountain, then married my mother and adopted us as children.

My father’s best friend witnessed his death on a mountain, married my mother, and adopted us as children.

THEY WERE BEST FRIENDS – two extreme sports stars who bungee-jumped off mountains and clung to dizzying ice cliffs one-handed.

Conrad Anker and Alex Lowe thought they’d never be separated — until an avalanche buried them both and only one of them survived.

While Conrad escaped with his life, he also went on to marry Alex’s widow and become “dad” to his three children, much to the chagrin of the mountaineering community.

Max, Alex’s eldest son, has created a moving documentary about his family’s trauma — and the extraordinary way one man gradually took over the life of his deceased best friend.

Max now refers to his biological father as Alex and refers to Conrad as “Dad.”

“The way my mother and Conrad came together after Alex’s death, and their choices, and the controversy that surrounded their marriage in the mountaineering community — those things were hard for her to talk about,” he says in an exclusive interview with The Sun ahead of the release of Torn on Friday.

Alex, then 40, and Conrad, then 36, were on their way to becoming the first Americans to ski down Tibet’s 26,000-foot Mount Shishapangma in 1999 when disaster struck.

The avalanche killed their cameraman in addition to Alex.

Conrad, the sole survivor, had to call Alex’s wife Jenni to inform her that her husband would not be returning home, battered and bloodied.

The fact that Alex had wished he was taking his three young sons to Disneyland rather than completing the expedition to promote an outdoor clothing company made the decision even tougher.

Conrad was plagued by survivor’s guilt and wondered what he could do to help Alex.

The 59-year-old climber not only drove the grieving boys to the theme park, but he also became a soother for Alex’s wife Jenni.

After three months, the couple’s love blossomed, and they were married two years later.

At the time of Alex’s death, Conrad was engaged to another climber.

Mountain climbers were enraged by his decision to take his dead friend’s place, and the couple received hate mail as a result.

Jenni’s two youngest sons, Isaac and Sam, both wanted Conrad to be their father, but her eldest had a hard time accepting it.

“When Alex was killed, my trust was broken,” says Max, who was ten at the time.

I’d always assumed he’d return, and when he died that day, I realized I’d been wrong, and I was also…

